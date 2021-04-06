11-year-old Salt Lake area boy still missing after several days

SALT LAKE CITY — Unified Police are still looking for a boy who has been missing since last week.

Kevin Iteriteka, 11, was last seen Wednesday around 8 p.m. at Memory Gardens in Salt Lake City. He was wearing a blue jacket, a dark beanie, dark pants and dark shoes. He was also riding a scooter.

He and 13-year-old Skyler Shipp were both reported missing at the time. UPD announced Monday that Skyler had been found, but Kevin was still missing.

Anyone who sees him is asked to call UPD at 801-743-7000.

This is not the first time the 11-year-old has gone missing. In March 2020, June 2020 and as recently as March 19 of this year, South Salt Lake Police have asked for the public's help to locate him. However, this is the longest time he has remained missing. In previous instances, he has returned home or been found within a couple of days.