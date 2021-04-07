12 hospitalized from carbon monoxide leak at Saratoga Springs construction site

SARATOGA SPRINGS, Utah — Twelve construction workers were hospitalized Tuesday after a carbon monoxide leak.

Around 4:30 p.m., Saratoga Springs Fire and Rescue received a call to a construction site where a project involving machinery for concrete work had caused the area to be flooded with carbon monoxide, Deputy Chief Kenny Johnson said.

Nine people were initially taken to hospitals in Utah County and the Salt Lake area. Later, three additional patients transported themselves to the hospital.

