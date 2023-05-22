12-year-old airlifted to hospital after near-drowning at Gunlock Falls

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Utah — A girl is in the hospital after nearly drowning at a popular waterfall area in southern Utah Sunday afternoon.

Santa Clara-Ivins Fire & Rescue crews were called to Gunlock State Park near the top of Gunlock Falls, where a "drowning incident" was reported. Gunlock Fire Chief Charlie Guthrie arrived at the scene first and reported that the 12-year-old was breathing but unconscious.

The girl was taken to the St. George Regional Hospital via helicopter. An update on her condition was not immediately available.

Officials said the Dammeron Valley Fire Department and Washington County Sheriff’s Office helped with the rescue.

Gunlock Falls is located about 20 miles northwest of St. George. The waterfalls occur when the Gunlock Reservoir fills and spills over, cascading over the red rocks at the southern end of the reservoir and into the Santa Clara River.

“We invite visitors to enjoy this wonderful experience, but want to remind the public to exercise vigilance and safety in the area,” Gunlock State Park Manager Jon Allred said in March when the falls began flowing again. “There is inherent risk when recreating outdoors, so safety and situational awareness are paramount.”