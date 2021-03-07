12-year-old killed in bicycle-UTV accident in Utah County

UTAH COUNTY — A boy died Saturday after he fell off his bike and was then hit by an off-road vehicle in Utah County.

The 12-year-old was riding his bicycle around 3:30 p.m. when he fell or stumbled, according to the Utah County Sheriff's Office. Then, a side-by-side utility vehicle being driven by his father struck the boy, and he sustained a severe head injury.

Paramedics responded and attempted lifesaving measures, but they were unsuccessful. The boy was pronounced dead at the scene.

The accident occurred in a field near 4600 South and 1450 West, located west of Springville and Spanish Fork.

The boy was identified Sunday afternoon as George Dunbar Oldham.

The dad was not hurt in the accident. The boy's brother, who was also riding his bike at the time, was also uninjured.

A friend of the Oldham family has set up a GoFundMe account to help with the medical and funeral expenses.