12-year-old killed in West Jordan rollover crash

WEST JORDAN, Utah — A boy died Friday afternoon after a crash between two vehicles in West Jordan.

The accident happened around 2 p.m. at the intersection of Mountain View Corridor and 9000 South.

Police say a lawn care vehicle was traveling north on Mountain View, and a pickup truck was eastbound on 9000 South when the two vehicles collided. The crash caused the pickup to roll.

A 12-year-old boy, who was a passenger in the pickup, died at the scene. It is not yet known whether he was wearing a seat belt.

The boy's 16-year-old brother was driving, and he was taken to the hospital in critical condition initially. At the latest update, he was in stable condition.

The driver of the lawn care vehicle was taken to the hospital but is in stable condition as well.

Police are investigating what happened, including whether one of the vehicles ran a red light.

The 12-year-old's name was not released.