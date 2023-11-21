Watch Now
12-year-old on dirt bike dies after crash with car in Grantsville

Posted at 10:41 PM, Nov 20, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-21 00:41:20-05

TOOELE COUNTY, Utah — A boy riding a dirt bike died Monday evening after colliding with a car on a Grantsville road.

Utah Highway Patrol said around 5:45 p.m., the car was traveling west on State Route 138 and was turning onto Sun Valley Drive when the accident occurred. As the car turned left, it was "T-boned" by the dirt bike on the passenger side.

The rider, a 12-year-old boy, died at the scene. Nobody in the car was injured.

It was not stated whether either vehicle had the right-of-way, but officials said they are working to confirm reports that the dirt bike did not have any lights.

SR-138 was closed for a few hours due to the crash response and investigation.

