13-year-old boy dies after fatal go-kart accident in Mapleton

MAPLETON, Utah — A teenage boy died Thursday as a result of a fatal go-kart accident in Mapleton.

Just before 4 p.m., responders were dispatched to the intersection of Aspen and Dogwood Drive on reports of a crash involving a teenager in a go-kart.

When paramedics arrived, they found a 13-year-old boy in the road, unconscious and not breathing.

Crews began life saving efforts and transported the teenager to Utah Valley Hospital, where we died of his injuries sustained in the crash.

An investigation is underway and the Utah Highway Patrol is helping with accident reconstruction. The driver of the other vehicle involved in the crash is being cooperative.

The identity of the teenager was not immediately available as responders work to notify the family.