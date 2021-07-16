Male motorcyclist dies after fatal crash in Logan

LOGAN, Utah — A male motorcyclist in his 20's died Thursday night after a fatal crash in Logan involving an SUV.

Just after 8 p.m. crews were dispatched to a call of a crash involving a motorcycle and Hyundai Palisade on 3100 S. US 89/91.

When officers arrived, they found CPR was being performed on the motorcyclist. The victim was taken to the local hospital where he later died of his injuries sustained in the crash.

Initial investigation information shows the man was traveling on the inside lane Southbound on US 89/91 when the Hyundai Palisade was coming off a side street trying to turn left and go northbound on the highway and collided, according to Captain Curtis Hooley with the Logan Police Department.

Officials believe that the motorcyclist was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

The driver of the SUV is cooperating and impairment does not seem to be a factor in the crash.

The identity of the motorcyclist was not made immediately available as family is being notified.