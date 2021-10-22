13-year-old boy missing at Fishlake; father treated for hypothermia

FISHLAKE, Utah — A search is underway for a 13-year-old boy at Fishlake in Sevier County.

The Sevier County Sheriff's Office was notified of a capsized boat Friday morning.

According to Sevier County Sheriff, Nathan J. Curtis, a father and son had been fishing with a friend.

At 3:30 a.m., they dropped the friend off and the father and son headed back out to fish some more.

Just before 8:00 a.m. some fishermen could hear someone yelling for help.

They located the father and were able to get him to shore. He has been taken to Sevier Valley hospital to be treated for exposure and hypothermia.

Rescue crews from Sevier County and a dive team from the Utah Highway Patrol-Department of Public Safety are looking for the boy.

The state fire marshal’s office is also on site searching.

Google Maps

FOX 13 has a crew on scene and will update this story as new information becomes available.