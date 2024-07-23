13-year-old girl dies in golf cart accident in Roosevelt

ROOSEVELT, Utah — A 13-year-old girl visiting family in Utah was killed after falling off a golf cart being driven by another child.

The unidentified girl was driving in the cart with two other children in Roosevelt on July 16 when the 12-year-old driver made a sharp turn, causing the girl to fall off.

After the accident, the girl, who was visiting from Texas, was transported to a local hospital before being brought to Primary Children's Hospital in Salt Lake City where she later died from her injuries.

Following the incident, the Roosevelt City Police Department said it will be "giving more attention to the issue of unlicensed minors driving golf carts, ATVs, motorcycles, etc. on city streets," said Chief Mark J. Watkins in a statement Tuesday.

According to department, parents who allow their children to illegally drive motor vehicles face being cited and having the vehicles impounded.