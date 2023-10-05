14 injured, 3 critically after van crashes into truck on US-89

KANE COUNTY, Utah — A van carrying 14 people crashed into a semi truck in southern Utah Thursday, critically injuring 3 of the people inside.

Utah Highway Patrol officials said the van was heading southbound on US-89 between Mount Carmel Junction and Orderville when he veered into the opposition lane and crashed head on with the truck.

The three people critically injured in the accident were airlifted to the hospital, while the 11 others inside the van were transported with non-life-threatening injuries.

Another car heading southbound crashed into the van after it struck the truck. Neither the truck driver or car driver were injured in the accident.

An investigation into what led to the accident is currently underway.