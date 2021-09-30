14-year-old cited for DUI after crashing sister's car into home

ST. GEORGE, Utah — A 14-year-old St. George teen was cited for DUI and other violations early Thursday after he allegedly stole his sister's car and crashed it into a nearby home.

Police were called to the home around 1 a.m. after the boy crashed the car and set the building on fire. No one was injured during the incident, but the family living in the house has been displaced due to the fire.

FOX 13

In addition to the DUI, the teen was cited for operating without a driver's license and violating curfew.