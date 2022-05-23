14-year-old dies from accidental gunshot wound in West Valley City

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — A teenage boy died Sunday from what police said was an accidental gunshot wound he sustained the previous night in West Valley City.

Officers were called to the area of 3100 South and 4800 West around 10 p.m. Saturday. They found a 14-year-old boy with a gunshot wound, and he was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

Sunday night, West Valley City Police gave an update that the boy had died.

Police said the shooting appeared to have been accidental, but they are conducting a full investigation. Part of that will include determining how the boy came to have the gun in his possession, WVCPD said.

The victim's name has not been released.