14-year-old Grantsville girl believed to have been kidnapped

Grantsville City Police Department
Grantsville City police believe 14-year-old Alexia Nicolee Linarez Jauregui was kidnapped on Sunday, September 11.<br/>
Posted at 4:58 PM, Sep 13, 2022
GRANTSVILLE, Utah — A 14-year-old girl from Grantsville is believed to have been kidnapped after she was last seen over the weekend.

Alexia Nicolee Linarez Jauregui was originally declared to be a missing person on Sunday, but Grantsville City police changed her status to kidnapped on Tuesday.

Police say Jauregui may have left the state in a vehicle with an adult male and female. It's not known what type of vehicle the group is in.

The teen was last seen Sunday night at 10:15 p.m. wearing a black shirt and black jeans with a rip in the front. Jauregui is 4-foot 5-inches with brown hair and eyes.

Anyone with information on Jauregui's whereabouts is asked to call the Grantsville City police at 435-884-6881 or the Tooele County Dispatch at 435-882-5600.

