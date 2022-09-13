14-year-old Grantsville girl believed to have been kidnapped

GRANTSVILLE, Utah — A 14-year-old girl from Grantsville is believed to have been kidnapped after she was last seen over the weekend.

Alexia Nicolee Linarez Jauregui was originally declared to be a missing person on Sunday, but Grantsville City police changed her status to kidnapped on Tuesday.

Police say Jauregui may have left the state in a vehicle with an adult male and female. It's not known what type of vehicle the group is in.

The teen was last seen Sunday night at 10:15 p.m. wearing a black shirt and black jeans with a rip in the front. Jauregui is 4-foot 5-inches with brown hair and eyes.

Anyone with information on Jauregui's whereabouts is asked to call the Grantsville City police at 435-884-6881 or the Tooele County Dispatch at 435-882-5600.