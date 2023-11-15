Watch Now
15,000+ residents in Salt Lake Valley lose power

Posted at 6:07 PM, Nov 14, 2023
SALT LAKE COUNTY — Thousands of homes and other buildings in the southern portion of the Salt Lake Valley lost power Tuesday evening, and it's not yet known when it will be restored.

Rocky Mountain Power reports on its outage map that there are more than 15,000 customers without electricity as of 6 p.m.

Most of the outages were clustered around South Jordan and Draper, and there were plenty more in the surrounding cities, from West Jordan to Bluffdale.

RMP said it is investigating the cause of these outages. A company spokesperson told FOX 13 News that it appears to be an issue with a transmission line. Transmission lines feed into substations, which then feed into neighborhoods.

They do not yet have an estimated time when power will be restored.

