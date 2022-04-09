Watch
15-year-old girl dies after rollover crash in northern Utah

Posted at 7:48 PM, Apr 08, 2022
BOX ELDER COUNTY, Utah — A teenage girl was killed in a rollover crash Friday afternoon on I-84 in Box Elder County.

Utah Highway Patrol says the 15-year-old was a passenger in the front seat of a Chrysler Pacifica minivan that rolled.

Shortly before 4 p.m., the minivan veered into the center median about 20 miles northwest of Tremonton and rolled multiple times, according to UHP. The 15-year-old, whose name was not released, was partially ejected and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The deceased victim's 17-year-old sister was reportedly driving, and the girls' mother was in the back seat. They were both taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

UHP said the crash was caused in part by strong gusts of wind and "lack of experience."

The family was driving home to Washington state.

