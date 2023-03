PLAIN CITY, Utah — Officials are asking for help in finding a missing 15-year-old teenager last seen in Plain City on March 3.

Janessa Boney may be in the Hurricane or Cedar City area, according to the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children.

Boney is 5 feet 3 inches and weighs 115 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes.

Anyone with information on Boney's whereabouts is urged to call the Ogden City Police Department.