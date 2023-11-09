Officer fires shots at driver of stolen vehicle in Sandy

SANDY, Utah — At least one Sandy Police Department officer fired shots at the driver of a stolen vehicle Thursday after the suspect attempted to evade being stopped and crashed into a motorcyclist.

The incident began at approximately 11:45 a.m. when police received a report of a suspicious vehicle that ended up being stolen. Officers pursued the vehicle from a distance, but officials said they were not in pursuit, and their lights or sirens were not turned on.

When the driver realized he was being followed, he allegedly attempted to evade officers. During the attempt, the vehicle and a motorcyclist got into an accident, with the driver fleeing the scene.

As the unidentified suspect turned onto a dead road, an officer fired at the driver, stopping the vehicle in the area of 9065 Monroe Street near Club 90.

Both the driver and motorcyclist were both transported to the hospital, although it is not known whether the suspect was injured due to the gunshots or accident.

The incident is currently being investigated as an officer-involved shooting.