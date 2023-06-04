18-year-old dies after drowning at central Utah lake

SANPETE COUNTY, Utah — A young man who was hospitalized Saturday after being pulled unconscious from a lake in central Utah has died.

Utah State Parks officials said 18-year-old Alejandro Morales went under the water around 5 p.m. while swimming with friends at Palisade Lake, located between Manti and Gunnison. It was reportedly very windy, causing waves on the water. The water was also an estimated 65 degrees, and the victim had no life jacket.

Morales was found later that same evening about 15-20 feet below the surface. He was unconscious and was taken to Gunnison Valley Hospital, but officials told FOX 13 News on Sunday that he passed away overnight.

It was not known whether he ever regained consciousness or if he was breathing at any point during the rescue effort.

Morales was from the town of Goshen (Utah County).