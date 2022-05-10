Watch
18-year-old dies after falling from Jeep in Riverton, just weeks before high school graduation

0509 GFM RIVERTON TEEN DIES IN CAR ACCIDENT.PNG
GoFundMe
Taegan Brown
Posted at 7:42 PM, May 09, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-09 21:42:46-04

RIVERTON, Utah — An 18-year-old who was supposed to graduate from high school next month was killed in an accident last week in Riverton.

According to police, Taegan Brown was riding in a Jeep Wrangler with some other friends Friday night around 10 p.m. when he fell out of the vehicle. Police said he was in the front passenger seat, was not wearing a seatbelt and was holding onto a strap as they drove down Park Haven Lane. The strap broke, and Brown was "flipped" out of the Jeep, which had no doors. He hit his head and was taken to a local hospital in critical condition, but he later died from his injuries.

Police are investigating the accident and said at this point, they do not believe excessive speed was a factor.

Brown was going to graduate from Riverton High School on June 2.

"He was loved by SO many! He had the BEST outlook on life and had so much ahead of him," read a GoFundMe page raising money to help his family with medical and funeral expenses.

