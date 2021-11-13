Watch
18-year-old driver dies after Summit County crash

Utah Highway Patrol
Posted at 10:16 PM, Nov 12, 2021
KAMAS, Utah — A driver was killed Thursday afternoon in a two-vehicle crash in Summit County.

According to the Utah Highway Patrol, a Subaru Outback that was traveling south on State Route 32 in Kamas crossed into the oncoming lane around 4:30 p.m. The car spun and ended up perpendicular to southbound traffic, and it was hit on the passenger side by an oncoming Audi A4.

The driver of the Subaru, 18-year-old Zachary Bryan of Kamas, died from his injuries.

The driver of the Audi was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

UHP troopers say neither of the drivers were wearing seat belts.

