19-year-old hospitalized after non-fatal drowning at central Utah lake

SANPETE COUNTY, Utah — A young man is in the hospital after being pulled unconscious from the water at a lake in central Utah Saturday evening.

Utah State Parks officials said the 19-year-old went under around 5 p.m. while swimming with friends at Palisade Lake. It was reportedly very windy, causing waves on the water. The water was also an estimated 65 degrees, and the victim had no life jacket.

The man was found about 15-20 feet deep and was unconscious, however officials who spoke with FOX 13 News were not sure whether he was breathing or not at any point in the incident.

He was taken to the hospital, where his current condition is not known.