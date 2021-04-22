19-year-old killed in wrong-way crash identified; vigil set

SALT LAKE CITY — The 19-year-old woman killed Monday in a wrong-way crash on Interstate 215 has been identified as Gwen Doner.

Donor was driving her Ford Taurus when her car was struck head-on by a man who was high on methamphetamine when he purposely drove westbound in the eastbound lanes of I-215, crashing into multiple vehicles.

After being extricated from her car, Donor was transported to the hospital where she died from her injuries Wednesday.

Donor's family is holding a vigil Thursday at 8 p.m. to honor her memory at Murray City Park.

A GoFundMe account says Donor was enrolled in a massage and holistic program.

"Gwen's most beautiful trait was always willing to make sure the unseen were seen and those who couldn't find their voice were heard. She leaves behind a devastated family and friends who continue to try and make sense of all of this," the family wrote on the GoFundMe page.

Donor's organs were donated after her death.

Justin Wayne Robertson, 35, was arrested Monday on multiple charges and is being held without bail.