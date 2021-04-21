19-year-old dies after being struck in wrong-way crash on I-215

MURRAY, Utah — A 19-year-old woman has died from injuries she suffered Monday when the car she was driving was hit head-on by a wrong-way driver on Interstate 215.

The Utah Highway Patrol announced Wednesday that the woman had died.

Police say Justin Wayne Robertson, 35, was high on methamphetamine when he purposely drove westbound in the eastbound lanes of I-215, crashing into multiple vehicles.

The woman killed had to be extricated from her Ford Taurus after being the first vehicle hit by Robertson. A passenger in the vehicle suffered serious injuries.

Before heading the wrong way on the highway, Robertson allegedly rammed his truck into a parked patrol vehicle at the Utah Highway Patrol substation in Cottonwood Heights. When officers exited the building to pursue him, Robertson took off and drove onto an I-215 off-ramp.

Robertson was arrested Monday and held without bail on felony charges relating to DUI with serious bodily injury, failure to remain at an accident involving serious injury, and failure to respond to officers' signal to stop.