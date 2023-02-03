2 arrests made in connection to fatal shooting in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY — Salt Lake City police announced they have arrested 2 men connected to a fatal shooting at the townhome complex Thursday evening.

Oliver Spencer Avila-Jiminez, 23, is currently facing charges of murder and obstruction while Julio Steven Cardona, 30, faces charges of purchasing and transferring of a firearm by a restricted person.

Today, with the assistance of our Violent Criminal Apprehension Team (VCAT) and SWAT Team, detectives with our Homicide Squad arrested two men connected to the fatal shooting of a 35-year-old man.



This follows investigations by police after a shooting that happened at a townhome complex on Riverside Drive on Wednesday. The victim, 35-year-old Guthrie Serawop, died from his gunshot wounds.

Detectives believe the firearm was handled by Cardona who then handed the gun the Avila-Jimenez. Cardona is restricted from possessing a firearm.

After getting into a fight with the victim, they believe Avila-Jiminez pulled out the firearm and shot several rounds, with at least one striking Serawop.

No other information is being released at this time by officials.