2 arrests made in connection to fatal shooting in Salt Lake City

Posted at 8:37 PM, Feb 02, 2023
SALT LAKE CITY — Salt Lake City police announced they have arrested 2 men connected to a fatal shooting at the townhome complex Thursday evening.

Oliver Spencer Avila-Jiminez, 23, is currently facing charges of murder and obstruction while Julio Steven Cardona, 30, faces charges of purchasing and transferring of a firearm by a restricted person.

This follows investigations by police after a shooting that happened at a townhome complex on Riverside Drive on Wednesday. The victim, 35-year-old Guthrie Serawop, died from his gunshot wounds.

Detectives believe the firearm was handled by Cardona who then handed the gun the Avila-Jimenez. Cardona is restricted from possessing a firearm.

After getting into a fight with the victim, they believe Avila-Jiminez pulled out the firearm and shot several rounds, with at least one striking Serawop.

No other information is being released at this time by officials.

