2 children injured by accidental gunshot in Pleasant Grove

PLEASANT GROVE, Utah — Two girls were injured Sunday when they were both struck by an accidental gunshot.

According to Pleasant Grove Police, officers responded to a report of a gunshot in the area of 900 West and 600 South. They found the two injured girls who had been accidentally shot by a friend.

The single bullet struck one girl in the calf, then hit the other in the foot.

Both were transported to local hospitals to be treated, and the girl who was shot in the calf had to be taken to Primary Children's Hospital for surgery.