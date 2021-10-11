Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

2 children injured by accidental gunshot in Pleasant Grove

items.[0].image.alt
MGN
file photo - handgun, gun, firearm, shooting, gunshot.jpg
Posted at 6:25 PM, Oct 10, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-10 20:25:24-04

PLEASANT GROVE, Utah — Two girls were injured Sunday when they were both struck by an accidental gunshot.

According to Pleasant Grove Police, officers responded to a report of a gunshot in the area of 900 West and 600 South. They found the two injured girls who had been accidentally shot by a friend.

The single bullet struck one girl in the calf, then hit the other in the foot.

Both were transported to local hospitals to be treated, and the girl who was shot in the calf had to be taken to Primary Children's Hospital for surgery.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere