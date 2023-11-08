2 dead, 2 injured from carbon monoxide poisoning were all relatives

CARBON COUNTY, Utah — Authorities released new details as an investigation continues into two deaths caused by carbon monoxide poisoning earlier this week.

On Monday, FOX 13 News reported the deadly incident happened over the weekend, a stark reminder of the dangers of heating sources as temperatures plummet.

Officials said the poisoning happened at a hunting cabin in the northwest section of the county above Clear Creek.

After the deadly incident, the hunting cabin was closed and it has not been reopened.

Two people were airlifted to a hospital for "specialized treatment" while two others did not survive.

Carbon County officials updated Wednesday that the four men involved were all related.

The two individuals who died were a 33-year-old man and 23-year-old man.

The survivors were a 13-year-old teen and 58-year-old man, officials stated.

Not many details about exactly what caused the carbon monoxide exposure were made available as an investigation is ongoing.