2 dead of carbon monoxide poisoning in Carbon County

CARBON COUNTY, Utah — Two people in a remote part of Utah died from carbon monoxide poisoning over the weekend in another reminder of the dangers of heating sources during colder months.

The Carbon County Sheriff's Department reported Monday that first responders were dispatched Saturday morning to a possible poisoning in the northwest section of the county.

Four people were discovered in a cabin at the scene, with two being airlifted to the hospital for what the sheriff's department called "specialized treatment." The other two individuals did not survive.

The names and relation of the individuals were not released.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with this family at this difficult time," the sheriff's department wrote.

As temperatures turn colder, the dangers of carbon monoxide poisoning increase as residents begin using gas furnaces or other heating sources. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, more than 400 people die in the U.S. each year from CO poisoning.

The most common symptoms of carbon monoxide poisoning include:



Headache

Dizziness

Weakness

Nausea

Vomiting

Chest Pain

Confusion

Generators, grills, camp stoves, or other gasoline, propane, natural gas, or charcoal-burning devices should never be used inside a home, basement, garage, or camper, or even outside near an open window, according to the CDC.