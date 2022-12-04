Watch Now
2 dead after crash in West Valley City

FOX 13 News
Intersection of 3200 West and 2700 South, near the site of a fatal crash that killed two people
Posted at 9:16 PM, Dec 03, 2022
WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — Two people were killed in a car crash Saturday evening in West Valley City.

Police said the driver and passenger were in a car traveling on 2700 South when the vehicle crashed into a diesel box truck that was parked on the side of the road, just east of the intersection with 3200 West.

One of the two victims was pronounced dead at the scene. The other was taken to the hospital and later died from their injuries.

The crash is under investigation.

Police have not released the victims' names, ages or any other identifying information at this time.

