2 dead after head-on crash between car and semi-truck near Great Saltair

MAGNA, Utah — Two people were killed when their vehicle collided head-on with a semi-truck on a highway just off I-80 near the Great Saltair.

Unified Police Sgt. Melody Cutler said the southbound semi and northbound "passenger vehicle" crashed just after 8 p.m. on State Route 202, which connects SR-201 to I-80 in Magna.

One person from the car was fully ejected, and another was partially ejected. Both died from their injuries.

A third person in the car was airlifted to the hospital in extremely critical condition, Cutler said.

The victims' names or ages have not been released, but they were all adults. Cutler said it appeared they were on their way to an event at the Saltair.

The crash is under investigation; no further information was available as of Saturday night.

Nathaniel Gillis | FOX 13 News First responders at the scene of a double-fatal crash on SR-202 in Magna Saturday night

