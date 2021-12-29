2 dead in RV fire in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY — Two people died in an RV fire Wednesday morning in Salt Lake City, officials confirm.

Crews arrived quickly on the scene at 1775 West 200 South, but they were too late.

The front of the vehicle was completely engulfed in flames and the smoke could be seen for miles.

The Salt Lake City Fire Department said at least one of the two victims died as a result of smoke inhalation.

A third person who was living in the RV managed to escape alive.

The RV was parked in an area with several homeless camps. Fire investigators are working to find out exactly what started the blaze.

