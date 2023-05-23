2 in Utah infected with Salmonella after eating Papa Murphy's raw dough

SALT LAKE CITY — Two people in Utah were among a larger group nationwide that became sick with Salmonella infections after eating raw cookie dough sold at Papa Murphy's.

Overall, 18 infections were reported in six states, according to the CDC, with all the cases linking back to the restaurant's raw chocolate chip cookie dough and raw S'mores bars dough.

Two people were hospitalized due to being infected, but it's not known if either of were from Utah. Those infected also came from Washington, Oregon, California, Idaho and Missouri.

"The true number of sick people is likely higher than the number reported, and the outbreaks may not be limited to the states with known illnesses. This is because some people recover without medical care and are not tested for Salmonella," the CDC said in a food safety alert.

Investigators are now attempting to identify the contaminated ingredient in the raw dough. The dough is not meant to be eaten raw as "most raw cookie dough is made with unpasteurized eggs or raw flour and can have germs like Salmonella and E. coli," according to the CDC.

The CDC warns anyone who may have either of the products to throw them away, even if no one became sick after eating some of it. People should also wash items and surfaces that came in contact with the dough.

Those infected with Salmonella usually develop diarrhea, fever and stomach cramps 6 hours to 6 days after being exposed, with the illness lasting up to 7 days. Most people who are infected recover without treatment, but that's not always the case.

