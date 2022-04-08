2 injured after car crashes 100 feet off Ogden canyon road

OGDEN, Utah — Two people were injured, one critically, after a car careened of a mountain road in Ogden on Thursday.

The Weber County Sheriff's Office said they received at 9:30 p.m. of a call of a reckless driver in North Ogden Canyon. While en route to the location, deputies were notified of a single vehicle accident in the same area.

Officials said the driver of the vehicle hit a wall and traveled across both lanes of traffic before crashing 100 feet down the side of the canyon.

A male and female inside the car were both injured, with the critically injured person transported to the hospital via helicopter. The other person inside the car was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

Witnesses said the vehicle was traveling at a high rate of speed and deputies are investigating whether alcohol was a factor in the crash.