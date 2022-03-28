2 injured after water truck slams into car in Logan

LOGAN, Utah — Two people were injured Monday after a water truck slammed into a car.

Police said a Nissan Altima was attempting to turn onto 1000 West around 7:45 a.m. when it drove in front of the water truck heading southbound. The truck hit the drivers side of the Altima, forcing it to crash into another vehicle.

The driver and passenger of the Altima were both transported to the hospital in unknown conditions.

The area near 1800 South and 1000 West was closed off to traffic before the roads were reopened following the crash.