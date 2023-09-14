Watch Now
2 killed after car crosses into opposite lane in San Juan County

Posted at 9:43 AM, Sep 14, 2023
SAN JUAN COUNTY, Utah — Two people were killed in an overnight crash on State Road 191 in San Juan County.

According to the Utah Highway Patrol, at about 12:45 a.m., a Ford Taurus was heading northbound just south of The Needles overlook exit, while a Nissan Sentra was heading southbound at the same time. One of the cars crossed over the center lane into oncoming traffic, leading the vehicles to hit head-on.

After the initial crash, a commercial truck then struck the Nissan.

Officials say the drivers of each car, an 83-year-old man and a 59-year-old woman, were killed, while the truck driver was not injured.

The road was closed for approximately 3 hours while investigators tried to determine which car crossed over into traffic, initiating the accident.

