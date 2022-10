UINTAH COUNTY, Utah — Two men are in extremely critical condition after a shooting in Uintah County early Thursday.

The Uintah County Sheriff's Office responded to a call of a shooting just after 8 a.m. in the Sun Ridge subdivision. Upon arriving at the home, deputies found two men with gun shot wounds.

Both men were transported to the hospital.

The public is not in danger following the shooting and an investigation into what led to the shooting is currently underway.