2 men killed, possibly electrocuted in tree cutting accident in West Jordan

WEST JORDAN, Utah — Two workers were killed Friday afternoon in West Jordan when they came in contact with electrical wires while cutting a tree.

West Jordan Police said they received the call reporting the accident around 1:40 p.m. from a neighbor in the area of 1300 West and 7200 South.

The two men, who worked for a wood cutting service, were using a boom lift that officials said possibly touched electrical wiring. This caused the lift to catch fire.

Firefighters responded and put out the flames, and police officers also responded and found the two men dead at the scene.

Rocky Mountain Power has since cut off electricity in the surrounding area.

FOX 13 News will provide updates to this breaking news story as they become available.