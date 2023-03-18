2 people critically injured in Taylorsville head-on car crash

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah — Two people are in critical condition after a head-on crash between an SUV and a sedan early Saturday morning in Taylorsville.

Unified Fire Authority officials said the crash occurred around 5:20 a.m. at the intersection of 5400 South and 3200 West. Further details on what happened were not immediately available.

Three people had to be extricated from the vehicles involved and were taken to local hospitals. Two suffered critical injuries, while the third was reportedly in stable condition.

UFA said the severity of the crash and the seriousness of the injuries necessitated the use of "jaws of life," which is a rescue tool used to cut open vehicles that are too badly damaged to open the doors.

Unified Fire Authority

The fire department said it was a challenging but ultimately successful task for the specialized heavy rescue crews.

"The requirement to remove the patients from the car as soon as possible while reducing the risk of further injury is one of the toughest challenges," UFA wrote in a Facebook post. "Another difficulty in motor vehicle accidents of this nature is managing the patient's pain and other medical requirements while the patient is being extricated. Our Paramedics focus on keeping the patient's vital signs stable while effectively treating their immediate pain."