2 people dead after crash between motorcycle, pickup truck in Davis County

DAVIS COUNTY, Utah — Two people who were on a motorcycle were killed in a crash with a pickup truck Monday afternoon.

The Davis County Sheriff's Office said the crash happened just before 4 p.m. when the motorcycle was heading east on South Weber Drive near 475 East. The site of the crash is located just south of the Weber-Davis county line.

The motorcycle rider was unable to handle a curve in the road and crossed into oncoming traffic. It collided head-on with a pickup truck, killing both people on the bike.

The sheriff's office and Utah Highway Patrol are investigating the crash. The driver of the pickup is cooperating.

The road was closed in both directions for some time due to the response, investigation and cleanup.