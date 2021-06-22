Watch
2 people found dead in separate incidents in Grand County

Posted at 1:49 PM, Jun 22, 2021
GRAND COUNTY, Utah — Grand County Sheriff's Search and Rescue teams recovered the bodies of two people involved in separate backcountry incidents over the past few weeks.

On June 15, the body of a 68-year-old New Mexico man was recovered after he had been reported overdue from a hike the previous afternoon. The man's body was found at Fisher Towers after a 10-hour air and ground search. Officials believe the man had died of his injuries after falling 75-feet.

Fisher Towers is located east of Arches National Park.

A week earlier, on June 8, the search and rescue teams were called after motorists found a Grand Junction man who said he had been lost for several days. The man told the crews that his wife was still missing.

Using a boat and helicopter, the woman's body was found near the Dolores River hours after her husband was found and reported her missing.

