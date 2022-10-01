Watch Now
2 people killed in crash on I-215

Julian Conrads | FOX 13 News
Utah Highway Patrol troopers at the scene of a fatal crash on I-215 on Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022.
Posted at 4:10 PM, Oct 01, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-01 18:11:09-04

SALT LAKE CITY — Two people died in a crash Saturday afternoon on Interstate 215 on the west side of Salt Lake City.

Around 2 p.m., a pickup truck crashed while traveling south on I-215 West near about 1000 South. Witnesses told UHP troopers that the truck was in the left lane when it suddenly veered across the lanes to the right, went off the side of the freeway, rolled down a steep embankment, then landed in some water at the bottom of a ditch.

Two people, whose names have not yet been released, suffered fatal injuries. It was not stated whether there were others in the truck.

No other vehicles were involved.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
