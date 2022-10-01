2 people killed in crash on I-215

SALT LAKE CITY — Two people died in a crash Saturday afternoon on Interstate 215 on the west side of Salt Lake City.

Around 2 p.m., a pickup truck crashed while traveling south on I-215 West near about 1000 South. Witnesses told UHP troopers that the truck was in the left lane when it suddenly veered across the lanes to the right, went off the side of the freeway, rolled down a steep embankment, then landed in some water at the bottom of a ditch.

Two people, whose names have not yet been released, suffered fatal injuries. It was not stated whether there were others in the truck.

No other vehicles were involved.