2 people killed in crash with tour bus near Zion National Park

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Utah — A man and a woman died Sunday after their vehicle was hit by a tour bus near Zion National Park.

Around 4:45 p.m., the man was driving an SUV southbound on Kolob Terrace Road with a woman in the front passenger seat and two children in the back.

The driver stopped at the stop sign at the intersection with State Route 9 near the town of Virgin, but he then pulled forward onto the highway "for reasons still unknown," Utah Highway Patrol said.

UHP said the SUV pulled out in front of a tour bus traveling west on SR-9. The bus driver was unable to avoid the SUV and "T-boned" the driver's side of the vehicle.

The man and woman were both pronounced dead at the scene.

The two children of unknown ages — a boy and a girl — were both injured. The girl was ejected from the SUV and was taken to a hospital by ambulance, while the boy was transported via medical helicopter. The severity of their injuries was not disclosed.

According to the UHP, the family was not from Utah and appeared to be on vacation.

The driver, guide and passengers are cooperating with the investigation, UHP said. Some of them received minor injuries.