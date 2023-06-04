Road rage incident in Utah County leads to head-on crash, killing 2 uninvolved victims

EAGLE MOUNTAIN, Utah — Two people died Sunday after their vehicle was hit by a pickup truck that was involved in a separate road rage incident.

According to the Utah County Sheriff's Office, a sedan and a truck (pictured below) were initially involved in a road rage incident around 1:30 p.m. near the rodeo grounds in Eagle Mountain.

The two vehicles then drove north on Eagle Mountain Blvd. and turned east onto State Route 73 (Cedar Fort Road), while they "continued the road rage in some way." Details about exactly what happened between the two vehicles are still being investigated.

While heading east on SR-73 near Cedar Valley Airport, the truck reportedly lost control and went into the oncoming lane, where it hit a westbound vehicle head-on.

The westbound vehicle, which was not involved in the road rage incident, had two people in it. Both died from their injuries at the scene.

The driver of the truck was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, and police said the sedan driver is being questioned.

The deceased victims' identities have not yet been released.