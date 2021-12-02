2 police officers shot in Taylorsville during standoff, suspect dead

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah — Two officers were shot and are now hospitalized and the suspect is dead after a shootout in Taylorsville overnight.

The incident happened at 41st South and Redwood Road in Taylorsville on the border of West Valley City around 10:00 p.m.

West Valley City Police identified the suspect as 20-year-old Anei Gabriel Joker.

Investigators said Joker is accused of holding a baby hostage and firing shots at police in a gas station parking lot.

The officers who were shot were from the West Valley City Police and Unified Police departments.

The West Valley City officer is in critical condition and the Unified officer is in serious condition. Both are said to be recovering. The baby is okay.

Police confirmed Joker died at the hospital early Thursday morning.

A police spokesperson said Joker was wanted in connection to charges of rape and robbery.

According to court records, Joker has a long criminal background, having been involved in several previous shootings.

In June, he was found guilty of aggravated robbery. According to court documents, his sentencing in that case included a suspended prison sentence, credit for the 94 days he had already spent in the Salt Lake County Jail since his arrest, and three years probation.

The plea and sentencing of Joker were part of a larger settlement. In June, he pled guilty to attempted firearm discharge and aggravated assault, and a charge of failing to halt at a police command was withdrawn.

During the standoff initially, police said, Joker refused to let the baby go, but later handed the infant over to police.

Suspect released baby, but still refused to exit. At some point the suspect exited the vehicle & fired on officers striking two of them. Officers returned fire hitting the suspect. All three were transported to hospitals. 2/3 — WVC Police (@WVCPD) December 2, 2021

Then, Joker got out of the car and started firing his weapon at officers who had him surrounded.

The officers returned fire, striking Joker several times.

According to the officer-involved critical incident protocol, the shooting is now being investigated by an outside agency.

Anyone who witnessed the incident and did not speak with police at the scene is asked to call 801-840-4000.