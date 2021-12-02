Suspect in West Valley City standoff had long criminal history

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — The suspect killed during Wednesday's shootout with police in West Valley City had a long criminal history before the standoff that led to his death.

WATCH: 2 police officers shot in Taylorsville during stand-off, suspect dead

Joker was just twenty years old, but committed multiple offenses in his short life.

In June of 2019, court records say he was seen leaving the scene of a shooting, and while he was arrested, he was not charged with a crime.

Joker was charged with aggravated robbery in May 2020 in which he allegedly stole a gun and fired shots during an ensuring robbery; however, that charge was dismissed for lack of evidence.

Last year, Joker was arrested on a series of misdemeanor drug and traffic charges last year in which he served eight days in jail and was placed on probation for twelve months.

In June, he pleaded guilty or "no contest" to charges of robbery, aggravated assault, and illegal discharge of a firearm charges for incidents in March and October of 2020 and January, 2021.

An assault charge was also dismissed, although Joker pleaded guilty to striking a man repeatedly in the head. For those charges, he was released for time served and given two years probation, while the firearm offense — a felony —was reduced to a misdemeanor.

Joker also allegedly lied to West Valley City police during an investigation of a stolen car, and was eventually charged with failing to stop at the command of police, which was also dismissed.

West Valley City police said Thursday that at the time of the standoff, Joker was wanted on rape and robbery charges.