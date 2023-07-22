2 Taylorsville homes damaged by fire caused by improperly disposed hot ashes

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah — Two homes were damaged by a fire Friday afternoon in Taylorsville that officials say was sparked due to hot ashes thrown into a garbage can.

Unified Fire Authority responded to the 2-alarm fire near 1100 Turnberry Way around 1:50 p.m. Both houses' exteriors were on fire, and one had flames reach the attic.

Residents from one of the two homes had "prematurely" disposed of hot ashes from a campfire the night before, UFA said. Investigators believe those ashes were reignited as Friday's temperatures rose. The trash can caught on fire, which then spread to the houses.

Nobody was injured, but officials said both families are displaced from their homes as a result.