2 teens killed, others injured in I-15 accident

IRON COUNTY, Utah — Two teenagers were killed Friday night following a rollover accident on Interstate 15 in Iron County.

The teens were among five passengers in a Honda Civic traveling southbound after 8 p.m. when the car lost control north of Parowan and went off the road and rolled several times, according to the Utah Department of Public Safety.

During the accident, a 19-year-old girl and 17-year-old girl were ejected from the Civic and were killed.

The male driver of the car and another female passenger suffered critical injuries, while another female in the vehicle was also injured and was transported to a local hospital.

The highway was closed for approximately two hours to allow for an investigation into the accident. It's not yet known what caused the Civic to veer off the road, leading to the fatal accident.