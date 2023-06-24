2 teens rescued after Provo Canyon fall

UTAH COUNTY, Utah — A 16-year-old boy and girl were rescued and airlifted Saturday after both fell while hiking in Provo Canyon.

The Utah County Sheriff's Office said the two were hiking with a group of four at Lost Creek Falls near Bridal Veil Falls when the teens fell at around 2 p.m.

After falling 15-20 feet, the girl suffered back and neck injuries and was hoisted off the trail by a helicopter before being transported to the hospital by ambulance in serious condition. Her injuries are not being characterized as life-threatening.

While the helicopter also removed the boy, it's believed he or someone else drove him to the hospital with foot and leg lacerations.

The other two members of the group were not injured and were able to get out of the canyon on their own.