2 Utah schools named among best in the country

SALT LAKE CITY — Over 350 schools were recognized as the highest-performing schools in the U.S. and awarded Blue Ribbon recognition, including two in Utah.

"It goes to show all the things that we're doing here, collaboratively, are working," said Wasatch Elementary School principal Adrienne Kumik. "We have such good collaboration with our teachers and our specialists and our community."

However, even with its A+ success, Wasatch Elementary faces an uncertain future as it is one of the schools considered for possible closure by the Salt Lake City School District.

"I love my school and my community and my students, and would love to see us not close, but there's so many factors at play," the principal explained.

Kumik doesn't want the "what ifs" to overshadow the school's achievement.

"We're trying to put together a community and school celebration in November, which is around the time we get the actual award and when they'll have time to digest they really are in such an amazing space and it will increase their pride," she said.

Wasatch Elementary isn't alone in its success, as a school 210 miles away in the Beaver School District was also recognized.

"Teachers, they spend their life at school, we spend our life at school, so every once in a while, it's nice for someone to say, 'Hey you're doing a good job and we appreciate what you do for kids,'" said Milford Elementary teacher Sarah George.

Milford was once one of the lowest-performing schools in the state, but is now a 2023 Blue Ribbon School thanks to teachers like George and Jamie Ambrose.

"In every classroom at our school, the relationship built between the teacher and student is a really strong one," explained George.

"We believe that all kids have geniuses inside of them," said Principal Brian Hollingshead, "and strengths, and if we expect the best out of them, then they'll produce."

For staff at both Wasatch and Milford elementary, the hope is their student's success continues long after they leave the elementary school.

"I don't think it matters where you're coming from, if you're hard workers it doesn't matter where you come from," said George.

"I hope that everyone moves forward with success and joy in their life and accomplish the things they want to accomplish," added Kumik.