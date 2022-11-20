2 victims wounded in non-fatal shooting at Orem student housing complex

OREM, Utah — Two people were shot and wounded early Saturday morning at a student housing complex in Orem.

Orem Police said they were called to the scene of a shooting around 1:15 a.m. at Axis Apartments (or Axis Luxury Student Living), located just across I-15 from Utah Valley University.

Two people were shot, but police said they were both treated and are expected to make a full recovery.

The suspect fled the scene, and Orem Police said they were still working to identify them as of Saturday afternoon.

The incident is under investigation and information on what led up to the shooting was not available. However, officials said they believe it was an isolated incident.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the department at 801-229-7070.

FOX 13 News will provide updates online and on the air to this developing story as more information becomes available.